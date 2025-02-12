Stocks bleed on bourses as tariffs spark trade war

Key Indices In Red For 5th Session

• BSE Sensex tanked 1,018.20 pts or 1.32% to 76,293.60

• It tumbled 1,281.21 pts or 1.65% to 76,030.59

• NSE Nifty declined 309.80 pts or 1.32% to 23,071.80

• Realty, industrials, consumer discretionary and capital goodsmajor losers

• FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 2,463.72 cr

• In past 5 days, Sensex slumped 2,290.21 pts or 2.91%

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex plunged by 1,018 points to settle a two-week low while Nifty cracked below 23,100 on Tuesday due to across-the-board selling, unabated foreign fund outflows and fresh US tariffs reigniting trade war fears. The market capitalization (mcap) of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs9 lakh crore to Rs4,08,52,922.63 crore (Rs408.53 lakh cr or $4.70 trn).

Declining for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,018.20 points or 1.32 per cent to settle at 76,293.60. During the day, it tumbled 1,281.21 points or 1.65 per cent to 76,030.59. The NSE Nifty cracked 309.80 points or 1.32 per cent to 23,071.80 with 44 of its constituents closing lower and six with gains.

“The ongoing uncertainty surrounding US trade policies and tariffs, coupled with domestic economic growth concerns and persistent selling by FIIs, is dampening market sentiment. The mid and smallcap stocks experienced significant declines due to demand concerns and higher valuations,” said Vinod Nair, Head (Research), Geojit Financial Services. The BSE smallcap gauge plunged 3.40 per cent and midcap index tumbled 2.88 per cent. All BSE sectoral indices ended lower. Realty tanked 3.14 per cent, industrials (2.87 per cent), consumer discretionary (2.73 per cent), capital goods (2.59 per cent), auto (2.49 per cent) and metal (2.23 per cent). As many as 3,478 stocks declined while 525 advanced and 94 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Realty, industrials, consumer discretionary and capital goods sector shares were major losers as the US confirmed fresh 25 per cent duties on all steel and aluminium imports.