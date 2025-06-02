Stonecraft Group Launches Phase II of Woods Shamshabad: Stretching the Largest Miyawaki Forest in the World, Expected to Generate Revenue of ₹ 300 Cr

Stonecraft Group, a leader in integrated biophilic real estate, conceived and designed sustainable city living, is pleased to announce the launch of Woods Shamshabad Phase-II that marks an expansion of the world's largest Miyawaki forest. Steadfast as the project hit a record high for phase I, which was 4.5 lac trees over 18 acres, phase II will go bigger and tree by planting a whopping tree for 6.5 lac over 25+ acres, spreading Stonecraft Group's promise of green living & infrastructure for sustainable living.

This phase will feature 150 farm units, ranging in size from 1,800 to 3,500 square yards, structured in a grid pattern across a sprawling 100+ acre area. The project will cover a total saleable area of 3,30,300 square yards, offering a blend of tranquility, community living, and a robust green environment. The total expected revenue from Woods Shamshabad Phase-II, based on the saleable area of 3,30,300 square yards, is estimated to be approximately ₹ 300 cr.









The key highlights of Woods Shamshabad Phase-II include the provision of water gratis, with a focus on water-saving through efficient sullage management. The development ensures complete power backup, guaranteeing uninterrupted services and convenience for residents. Additionally, it offers a secured gated community with a clubhouse, fostering a community-oriented living experience.









The vision of Stonecraft Group at the Woods Shamshabad will change real estate from a profitable way to property by its structure of integrating nature and innovation. In the surroundings of this ongoing evolution in Miyawaki forest, sustainability and biodiversity are being preserved while securing the well-being of residents. Along with these global sustainability goals, the project broadly infuses our commitment to environmental stewardship in the company by means of additional green cover, carbon reduction and promotion of green living.





Founder & Managing Director of Stonecraft Group, Kirthi Chilukuri emphasised, “Woods Shamshabad Phase- II, carries on from the legacy, hand on heart of professional people innovating, sustainable & community living. At over one million trees, this development is proof of our promise for environmental sustainability. This is the day we all share an equanimity in taking care of our planet as it approaches World Environment Day. This expansion provides the ideal environment for residents to relax, while maintaining low air pollution, increasing biodiversity & ensuring natural resources are conserved. Stonecraft Group believes that every project should be a part of the environment, and Woods Shamshabad Phase-II follows this idea.”

















Phase II of Woods Shamshabad inducts the heritage of Stonecraft Group with a balanced setting and Planet values, as a sustainable, eco-friendly and community-centric developer for 36 years. It will allow homebuyers/ investors to be part of a pioneering initiative that integrates a green patch and declares living simply, further reinforcing what the company has always stood for, its real estate stakeholders.

Stonecraft Group, a leader in biophilic and sustainable real estate, has successfully launched three flagship projects: PGA Golf City, Woods Indresham, and Assisted Living, demonstrating its commitment to innovative, eco-conscious living. Additionally, the company has inaugurated a groundbreaking AQI Monitoring Station at Woods Shamshabad, reinforcing its dedication to environmental responsibility.