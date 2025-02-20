STPI creating robust tech ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs: Minister

New Delhi: The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has played a key role in creating a robust tech ecosystem by offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and incubation support for budding entrepreneurs across the country, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Electronics and IT, has said.

STPI, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has launched a new incubation facility at Salt Lake, Kolkata to promote entrepreneurship and IT exports from West Bengal.

“India is on a transformative journey to become the global hub of technology and innovation. The inauguration of the new STPI incubation facility in Kolkata is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation, nurturing startups and promoting inclusive growth across regions,” said Prasada.

STPI has been instrumental in creating a robust tech ecosystem by providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, incubation support, and a platform for budding entrepreneurs to thrive.

“As we stride forward in the era of Artificial Intelligence and data-driven innovation, India is focused on developing its own AI models and GPUs, ensuring equitable access for researchers, students and startups,” the minister noted.

With vast data resources and the government’s commitment to expanding technology access beyond metropolitan cities, “we are bridging the digital divide and unlocking opportunities in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities”, he maintained during his address.

STPI operates 67 centres across India, with 59 in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, ensuring inclusive growth and fostering entrepreneurship beyond metro hubs, including Kolkata, Kharagpur, Siliguri, Haldia, and Durgapur in West Bengal.

The organisation has also established 24 domain-specific Centres of Entrepreneurship (CoEs) focused on HealthTech, MedTech, Blockchain, IoT, and Agritech, among others.

According to Arvind Kumar, Director General, STPI, the incubation centre will provide world-class infrastructure, mentorship, and market access for startups, enabling them to drive innovation in frontier technologies such as AI, IoT, Blockchain, and FinTech.

“The Indian government is taking decisive steps to strengthen AI capabilities and enhance computing infrastructure to position India as a leader in the global technology landscape,” Kumar stressed.