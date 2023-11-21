Strategic public-private partnerships required to address cyber fraud: TRAI Secretary

New Delhi : One agency cannot address all the dimensions of security in the country and the approach must be collaborative with strategic public-private partnerships, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Secretary V. Raghunandan said here on Tuesday.

Addressing Truecaller’s ‘Fraud Prevention Summit’, Raghunandan said that India is likely to lead such developments and “this is the reason why we must look at every security dimension”.

Digital communications leader Truecaller joined forces with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry to host the summit in the capital to facilitate a meaningful dialogue on comprehending the legal, social, and economic impacts of fraud, as well as harnessing the power of AI and technology to mitigate risks and combat fraudulent activities in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

“Our commitment involves proactively mitigating risks through innovation and fostering collaboration among all stakeholders. This collective effort is crucial in preventing fraud, safeguarding citizens, and ensuring a safe digital experience for citizens,” said Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller.

Senior government officials from MeitY, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Reserve Bank of India, industry and experts participated in the event. With over 262 million users in India, Truecaller said it is a trusted ally for protection against spam, scams, and fraud.