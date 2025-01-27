  • Menu
Strawberry Fest: A Three-Day Celebration of Flavour and Fun at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad

Inorbit Mall Cyberabad recently wrapped up the highly anticipated Strawberry Fest, which took place from January 24th to 26th, 2025. The festival delivered three days of berrylicious indulgence, vibrant entertainment, and exciting activities, celebrating everything strawberry in a truly unforgettable way for food lovers, music enthusiasts, and families alike.

The festival featured an incredible lineup of local vendors offering a mouthwatering array of strawberry-themed treats. Guests enjoyed indulgent yet healthy options from Yummybee with their guilt-free strawberry desserts, Bakelore's strawberry-infused baked goods, and exquisite strawberry cakes from K for Cakes. Attendees also savored refreshing fruit custards from The Fruit Custard, strawberry-inspired dishes and beverages from Cafe Delhi Heights, and premium strawberry ice creams from Volets Ice Cream. For beverage lovers, Tim Hortons delighted with a special range of drinks featuring a fun strawberry twist.

But Strawberry Fest wasn’t just about the food! Every evening from 5 PM to 9 PM, live music filled the air, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere. Guests had the opportunity to get inked with unique strawberry-themed designs at the Live Tattoo Counter. For those feeling crafty, there was a Soap Making Workshop where participants created their very own strawberry-scented soaps, and the Photo Booth allowed visitors to capture sweet memories with instant prints.

In addition, beauty enthusiasts were thrilled to discover that Sephora had launched a new and exciting offering exclusively during the festival, adding an extra touch of glamour to the celebration.

The three-day event successfully brought together friends and families, inviting them to indulge in strawberry-inspired flavours, enjoy live performances, and participate in fun, interactive experiences. The Strawberry Fest proved to be the perfect winter celebration for all ages, offering something for everyone to enjoy.





