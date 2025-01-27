Strawberry Fest: A Three-Day Celebration of Flavour and Fun at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad

The festival featured an incredible lineup of local vendors offering a mouthwatering array of strawberry-themed treats. Guests enjoyed indulgent yet healthy options from Yummybee with their guilt-free strawberry desserts, Bakelore's strawberry-infused baked goods, and exquisite strawberry cakes from K for Cakes. Attendees also savored refreshing fruit custards from The Fruit Custard, strawberry-inspired dishes and beverages from Cafe Delhi Heights, and premium strawberry ice creams from Volets Ice Cream. For beverage lovers, Tim Hortons delighted with a special range of drinks featuring a fun strawberry twist.

But Strawberry Fest wasn’t just about the food! Every evening from 5 PM to 9 PM, live music filled the air, creating a lively and welcoming atmosphere. Guests had the opportunity to get inked with unique strawberry-themed designs at the Live Tattoo Counter. For those feeling crafty, there was a Soap Making Workshop where participants created their very own strawberry-scented soaps, and the Photo Booth allowed visitors to capture sweet memories with instant prints.

In addition, beauty enthusiasts were thrilled to discover that Sephora had launched a new and exciting offering exclusively during the festival, adding an extra touch of glamour to the celebration.

The three-day event successfully brought together friends and families, inviting them to indulge in strawberry-inspired flavours, enjoy live performances, and participate in fun, interactive experiences. The Strawberry Fest proved to be the perfect winter celebration for all ages, offering something for everyone to enjoy.















