Sudden Surge In Tomato Prices Raising Concern Among Millions Of Households
Highlights
- Although the arrival of the southwest monsoon has brought a much-needed respite from the intense heat, but it has also led to a surge in tomato prices across the nation.
- The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may use the abrupt increase in tomato prices as a new inflation trigger after a significant drop over the previous several months.
Although the arrival of the southwest monsoon has brought a much-needed respite from the intense heat, but it has also led to a surge in tomato prices across the nation. In many regions of the country, tomato prices have recently surpassed Rs 100 per kilogramme, raising anxiety among millions of households. However, in numerous locations across the national capital, including the Azadpur Mandi, tomatoes are being sold at or above Rs 80 to 100 per kg.
The wholesale dealers attribute the issue to heavy rainfall in various regions of north India which has resulted in damage to the tomato crops, thereby limiting the availability of an adequate supply and causing a price increase.
Bitter gourd and pointed gourd (parwal) have also seen a spike and are currently priced at Rs 60-70 per kilogram.Even traditionally cheaper options like zucchini and ladies finger, commonly used in households during the summer season, have experienced significant price increases. These vegetables are now being sold at Rs. 45 to 50 per kg in the current market.
Surprisingly, ginger, often used as a spice in tea, is now priced at Rs 400 per kg.Meanwhile, potatoes are available at a price of Rs 20 to 25 per kg.
“As a result of these rising prices, customers have been forced to reduce the quantity of vegetables they purchase, trying to balance their budgets accordingly. In the national capital, the skyrocketing prices of tomatoes can be attributed to the limited supply from states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” said Mahesh, a wholesaler in Azapur Mandi.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may use the abrupt increase in tomato prices as a new inflation trigger after a significant drop over the previous several months. However, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has previously noted in recent speeches that the El Nino forecast is still a cause for concern over inflation.
