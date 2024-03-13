Live
- Ex-PM Gowda’s son-in-law to join BJP, stand against Dy CM Shivakumar’s brother in LS polls: Sources
- TDP, BJP and Jana Sena holds joint programs in Vijayawada West Constituency
- Delhi High Court upholds ITAT's order rejecting Cong plea for stay on tax recovery
- Cabinet gives nod for pact with UAE on India-Middle East Europe Economic Corridor
- New Haryana CM wins floor test by voice vote
- Singapore Smash: Sharath Kamal beats World No. 13 to reach round of 16
- Small, midcap indices slip below crucial levels under severe selling pressure
- Grand Mufti of India wants Centre to reconsider its stand on CAA
- SGPC supports CAA, lauds move to provide succour to victimised minorities from neighbouring nations
- Court gives Byju’s time till March 28 to file rejoinder to investors’ response
Just In
Sugar.fit raises additional funds to transform diabetes management
Healthtech startup Sugar.fit on Wednesday said that it secured an additional $5 million in Series A funding, bringing the total funding to $16 million.
New Delhi: Healthtech startup Sugar.fit on Wednesday said that it secured an additional $5 million in Series A funding, bringing the total funding to $16 million.
Global investment firm B Capital led the latest funding, with previous participation from MassMutual Ventures and existing investors, including Tanglin Venture Partners, Endiya Partners and Cure.Fit.
"Sugar.fit has created a unique platform to help meet this demand and to become the go-to destination in all diabetes needs for India. Leveraging deep tech and a strong on-ground network, we aspire to service millions of people in the next few years," Madan Somasundaram, co-founder & CEO of Sugar.fit, said in a statement.
The company said that it will be using the new capital to expand Sugar.fit's technology stack and product range, increase brand presence and speed up research and development in diabetes management.,
"Sugar.fit is dedicated to fostering sustainable healthcare outcomes, supported by a comprehensive approach to distribution across multiple channels and outstanding growth metrics," said Karan Mohla, General Partner at B Capital.
Sugar.fit offers a comprehensive diabetes care programme that combines innovative technology with personalised human interventions. The company has also established an omnichannel presence, starting in Bangalore, and now operates 7 state-of-the-art Diabetes Clinics with top doctors in diabetes care across the city.
Sugar.fit has seen substantial growth in paid subscribers over the last 18 months and now serves over 30,000 users on its platform, the company mentioned.