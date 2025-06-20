Sundaram Finance expands Sundaram Wealth as a specialised service to serve High Net Worth and Affluent Clients

Sundaram Finance, one of India's most respected financial institutions with over seven decades of exemplary customer obsession, today announced the expansion of Sundaram Wealth as a dedicated wealth management offering. This strategic initiative positions the company to better serve the sophisticated financial needs of Ultra High Net Worth Individuals, High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) and affluent families across India.

The expanded offering builds upon the company's existing franchise in wealth management and will provide comprehensive financial solutions including strategic financial planning, portfolio allocation and risk management through enhanced capabilities.

Strategic focus on affluent market segments

Sundaram Wealth will primarily target families and individuals who require sophisticated wealth management solutions beyond traditional investment products. Rooted in Sundaram Finance’s enduring customer relationships with self-employed and entrepreneurs, this offering is designed to serve those who have created significant wealth, as well as those who are thoughtfully and steadily building toward it.

"Our expansion of Sundaram Wealth represents the natural evolution of our client relationships and our commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions," said Harsha Viji, Executive Vice Chairman of Sundaram Finance. "Over the decades, we have witnessed many clients progress significantly in their financial journey through disciplined investing and financial planning. This expansion allows us to serve our multigenerational relationships in addressing their increasingly complex wealth management needs with the same integrity and personalised service that has defined our customer centricity for over 70 years."

Leveraging distribution excellence

Sundaram Wealth will leverage and expand Sundaram Direct, the company's distribution business, which has been a cornerstone of Sundaram Finance's financial products & services offerings for over two decades. Sundaram Direct deals with both SF Group and third-party financial products and has built a wealth and investments portfolio exceeding Rs. 7,000 crore of assets under management. This established distribution infrastructure provides Sundaram Wealth with extensive product access and proven operational capabilities to deliver differentiated wealth management solutions.

The wealth management expansion will tap into this distribution strength while simultaneously targeting new affluent clients across India's growing wealth segments. The growth strategy will include both organic growth through existing customer relationships and targeted acquisition of new HNI and affluent clients seeking comprehensive wealth management services. The company aspires to achieve an AUM of 20,000 – 25,000 crore in the next 4 – 5 years.