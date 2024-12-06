Sundaram Finance opens 2 new branches

Hyderabad: Sundaram Finance Ltd, a leading NBFC player with interests in automotive lending, general insurance, housing loans, and asset management, on Thursday announced the launch of two new branch offices in Kompally and Ghatkesar, in city. Both the offices were inaugurated by company officials in the presence of several dignitaries, long-time customers and well-wishers.

The two new branch offices have been launched to increase touch points with new prospects and increase coverage of the city. Both the branches will focus on driving new business from the retail, commercial and tractor asset classes. With this the company hopes to capitalise on the potential of both the urban and semi urban areas of the city.