Svish launches personal hygiene products for men

Hyderabad Svish, personal hygiene D2C start-up, launched a unique line of products that promise to take care of hygiene in areas that fall between the waistline and the knees in a dungeon for men.

Ishan Grover, co-founder, Svish, said: "In a little over a year that we have been up and about, we have realized that there's a large section of the male population that feels unheard of for their intimate hygiene concerns. After months of research and thought, Svish hygiene below the belt for men are the products that are 100 per cent safe and Made in India with the finest quality of natural ingredients. We are confident that our products are the only product any man will ever require for their hygiene below the belt needs. We also have a fabulous, all-natural intimate hygiene range for women designed around their lifestyle and needs.



Jaideep Mahajan, co-founder, Svish, said: "Our signature products are designed to prove that personal hygiene does not have to be boring and confined to spaces. Our offering of easy-to-use-non-messy-on-the-go-cool products means that you can be clean, fresh and all set with Svish anywhere. Anytime! Men's intimate hygiene is an ignored subject. The deeply-ingrained idea of masculinity does not let men bring up intimate hygiene in public discourse or even in a social circle in our country. We intend to initiate this conversation with our new below the belt line of products for men."



These products are 100 per cent natural, dermatologically tested, suitable for all skin types and extremely gentle on skin. The Made in India formulations include India's 1st Svish anti-chafing roll-on deo, Svish ballz wash – a zero fragrance foam wash, and Svish intimate wipes that complete the must-have-regime for men. Svish hygiene below the belt for men range includes anti-chafing roll-on for men, ballz wash, intimate hygiene wipes for men. The range/products for men and women will be sold as a package to ensure that neither feels left out of the game and keeps clean, fresh, and happy.