Swiss Telugu Community Hosts Meet & Greet with Hon’ble Minister Shri. Kondapalli Srinivas in Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich, Switzerland – On Friday, 5th Sep 2025, the Telugu Association of Switzerland (TAS) and the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) came together to host a significant meet & greet event featuring the Hon’ble Minister for Non-Resident Telugus (NRIs) and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Shri. Kondapalli Srinivas.

This event provided an invaluable opportunity for the Swiss Telugu community to engage with the Minister and discuss the vital role of NRIs in the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Key figures in organizing this successful event, Kishore Thatikonda and Sunny Mudunuru from TAS, along with Krishna Valluri from APNRTS, welcomed community members to a gathering that underscored the importance of collaboration between the state of Andhra Pradesh and its overseas Telugu population.

In his address, Hon’ble Minister Shri. Kondapalli Srinivas emphasized the need for increased participation from Telugu NRIs in developmental initiatives focused on Andhra Pradesh, specifically in his portfolio of MSME. He encouraged attendees to harness their entrepreneurial spirit by proposing innovative business ideas that could lead to the establishment of small and medium enterprises in their home state.

Moreover, the Minister highlighted the significance of engaging the next generation of Telugu diaspora in preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh. He offered valuable suggestions for involving Telugu children in cultural activities and education, fostering a stronger connection to their roots.

To further strengthen ties with the NRIs, the Hon’ble Minister extended an invitation for feedback and support, assuring attendees that assistance would be readily available for any business ventures back in Andhra Pradesh.

The event concluded on a high note, with many attendees expressing their enthusiasm for participating in various developmental projects aimed at enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

The TAS and APNRTS are committed to facilitating ongoing dialogue and collaboration with the Telugu community in Switzerland and are looking forward to future initiatives aimed at harnessing the potential of NRIs in the growth of Andhra Pradesh.



