Syneriq Global launches AI GCC in Hyd
Hyderabad: Syneriq Global has announced the launch of its AI-First Global Capability Centre (GCC) in the city, signaling a major leap in its mission to shape the global digital landscape. The state-of-the-art 40,000-square-foot facility, established with an investment of Rs50 crore, is poised to become a hub for innovation, AI-driven product engineering, and digital transformation services.
D Sridhar Babu, Telangana IT and Industry Minister, inaugurated the facility. K Madan Mohan Rao, MLA from Yellareddy, and the Syneriq Global leadership team were present on the occasion. During his address, Minister Sridhar Babu appreciated efforts of Sudhakar Pennam, Syneriq Global’s founder, saying “Sudhakar Pennam’s legacy in building globally scalable enterprises aligns with Telangana’s goal to make Hyderabad an AI powerhouse, fostering local and global growth.”