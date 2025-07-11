Live
- Central team inspects sewage treatment plant
- Tirumala Brahmotsavams to be held from Sept 24 to Oct 2
- OpenAI Eyes Launch of AI-Powered Web Browser with Built-In ChatGPT
- Festive mood marks mega PTM across Tirupati, Chittoor districts
- Centre revises SMILE scheme to provide beggars 'life of dignity'
- The U.S. to enact 35% tariff on Canadian goods beginning this August, per Trump policy
- Man held for posting voyeuristic videos; CM vows stern action
- Fire breaks out in mattress making unit
- Obscene videos: HC directs Prajwal to seek fresh bail in trial court; orders decision within 10 days
- Eluru dist ranks first in State
T-Hub, AWS accelerator to power space startups
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025, a programme designed to support startups across Asia Pacific...
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025, a programme designed to support startups across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) that are focused on space technology—catalysing innovation and propelling the growing space economy in the Asia Pacific region.
The 10-week accelerator will provide up to 40 selected startups with dedicated business resources, expertise, and guidance around technology and business capabilities, to help them leverage AWS to build, grow, and scale their missions.
The accelerator is open to space-sector startups at all stages that are based in India, Australia, New Zealand, or Japan. Participants can leverage the program to build their technology platforms, scale their operations, and pursue investment opportunities. Applications for the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ will be open from July 8 to September 5.
The AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 will be delivered in collaboration with AWS partners T-Hub, Minfy, Fusic, and Ansys along with leading space organizations including IN-SPACe, the Australia Space Agency, iLAuNCH, and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation.