T-Hub, AWS accelerator to power space startups

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025, a programme designed to support startups across Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) that are focused on space technology—catalysing innovation and propelling the growing space economy in the Asia Pacific region.

The 10-week accelerator will provide up to 40 selected startups with dedicated business resources, expertise, and guidance around technology and business capabilities, to help them leverage AWS to build, grow, and scale their missions.

The accelerator is open to space-sector startups at all stages that are based in India, Australia, New Zealand, or Japan. Participants can leverage the program to build their technology platforms, scale their operations, and pursue investment opportunities. Applications for the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ will be open from July 8 to September 5.

The AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 will be delivered in collaboration with AWS partners T-Hub, Minfy, Fusic, and Ansys along with leading space organizations including IN-SPACe, the Australia Space Agency, iLAuNCH, and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation.

