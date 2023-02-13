T-Hub, Suzuki Motor ink pact for startups

Hyderabad: City-based T-Hub (Technology Hub), an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler, said it has partnered with Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) to accelerate the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem. With this collaboration, Indian entrepreneurs will get mentoring from and accessto Japan's startup ecosystem.

Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC) is an initiative supported by Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan) and Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH). The centre promotes open innovation and collaboration between industries, academia and startups between India and Japan.

T-Hub incubated startups will get to engage and innovate with universities and industries from India as well as Japan in domains of sustainability, rural development, supply chain, agritech, and mobility. "Through our partnership with Suzuki Motor Corporation, we are aiming to address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan. The partnership will empower T-Hub entrepreneurs to scale globally with access to mentorship, and guidance from Suzuki Innovation Centre," Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Hideaki Domichi, former ambassador Japan to India, and Director, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Kinji Saito, Director and Senior Managing Officer, Global Automobile Marketing, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Vipul Jindal, Execution Head, Suzuki Innovation Centre, and Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub.