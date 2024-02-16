  • Menu
Taming inflation a challenging task: RBI

Says higher food prices, renewed geo-political unrest pose challenges in controlling price rise in domestic market

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said recurring food price shocks and renewed flash points on the geo-political front pose challenges in tackling inflation.

“We remain vigilant to navigate through the last mile of disinflation as it is often the most difficult part of the journey. We firmly recognise that stable and low inflation will provide the necessary bedrock for sustainable economic growth,” the Governor said.

Das stressed that stable and low inflation will provide the necessary bedrock for sustainable economic growth. India has successfully navigated through multiple challenges and emerged as the fastest-growing large economy, he said in his keynote address at the 59th SEACEN Governors’ Conference here.

“Prudent monetary and fiscal policies have paved the path for India’s success in sailing through these rough waters. The Reserve Bank projects the Indian economy to grow by 7.0 per cent during 2024-25, marking the fourth successive year of growth at or above 7 per cent,” he added. Das further said inflation has moderated from the highs of the summer of 2022. The retail inflation, which the RBI mainly factors in, while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, is inching towards its target of four per cent, with the January imprint at 5.1 per cent. He highlighted that recurring food price shocks and renewed flash points on the geo-political front pose challenges to the ongoing disinflation process.

He was speaking on the topic ‘Fundamental Shifts in the Global Economy: New Complexities, Challenges and Policy Options’. India’s coordinated policy response in the face of a series of adverse shocks can be a good template for the future, the governor noted. While monetary policy worked on anchoring inflation expectations and quelling demand-pull pressures, supply-side interventions by the government alleviated supply-side pressures and moderated cost-push inflation. Effective fiscal-monetary coordination was at the core of India’s success, he added. The governor said the global economy stands at a crossroads, and challenges remain in plenty, but new opportunities are also knocking at the door.

