Tata Electronics picks 60% in Pegatron India

Mumbai: In a fillip to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Tata Electronics on Friday acquired a controlling 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India, which produces Apple products like iPhones at facility in Tamil Nadu.

The acquisition boosts the company’s position as a major player in India’s electronics manufacturing industry. This follows Tata Electronics’ acquisition of Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron’s India operations (based in Narsapura, Karnataka) for $125 million less than a year ago, furthering Tata Sons’ Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s vision of significant investments by the Tata Group in electronics manufacturing.

Both Tata Electronics and Pegatron would integrate their teams, with Pegatron undergoing a rebranding as part of the collaboration as the part of the deal.