  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Tata Electronics picks 60% in Pegatron India

Tata Electronics picks 60% in Pegatron India
x
Highlights

In a fillip to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Tata Electronics on Friday acquired a controlling 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India, which produces Apple products like iPhones at facility in Tamil Nadu.

Mumbai: In a fillip to the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, Tata Electronics on Friday acquired a controlling 60 per cent stake in Pegatron Technology India, which produces Apple products like iPhones at facility in Tamil Nadu.

The acquisition boosts the company’s position as a major player in India’s electronics manufacturing industry. This follows Tata Electronics’ acquisition of Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron’s India operations (based in Narsapura, Karnataka) for $125 million less than a year ago, furthering Tata Sons’ Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s vision of significant investments by the Tata Group in electronics manufacturing.

Both Tata Electronics and Pegatron would integrate their teams, with Pegatron undergoing a rebranding as part of the collaboration as the part of the deal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick