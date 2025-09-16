Tata Motors adds more charging stns for SCVs in 150 cities

Live
Mumbai: TataMotors on Monday announced that more than 25,000 public charging stations are now available for its electric small commercial vehicle (SCV) customers.
Spread across over 150 cities, including major hubs like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad, these charging stations are aimed at boosting range confidence and efficiency for last-mile delivery operators. To speed up the expansion of charging infrastructure, Tata Motors has also signed MoUs with 13 leading Charging Point Operators (CPOs) to set up another 25,000 public chargers over the next 12 months.
All current and upcoming charging locations will be integrated with Tata Motors’ connected vehicle platform, ‘Fleet Edge’, so customers can easily find and navigate to them in real time. Pinaki Haldar, Vice President and Business Head of SCVPU at Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said that crossing the 25,000 charging station milestone marks an important step in advancing electric cargo mobility.