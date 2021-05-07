Tata Motors to increase passenger vehicle prices from tomorrow

Tata Motors on Friday, May 7, 2021, said that it will increase the prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.8 per cent depending on the variant and model. The price increase will be effective from May 8, 2021.



India's leading vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors said that it will offer protection from the price increase to customers who have booked Tata passenger vehicles on or before May 7, 2021.



Tata Motors in a statement said, "For the wellbeing of its business and supporting ecosystem, the Company had recently announced that it has set in motion a comprehensive 'Business Agility Plan' to protect and serve the interests of its customers, dealers and suppliers."



Mr Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business, said, "Increase in prices of commodities, such as steel and precious metals, necessitates us to pass on a part of it through an increase in the price of our products. Keeping in mind the interest of customers who have booked cars already, we are offering price protection for all bookings done to date (on or before May 7, 2021). This price increase will be effective for bookings made thereafter (effective May 8, 2021). Our 'New Forever' product range continues to witness strong acceptance in the market and we are thankful to our customers for their continued trust in the brand."

