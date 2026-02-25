Int’l fruit market approved; ruling panel thanks CM

Hyderabad: The ruling party welcomed the Cabinet’s approval for establishing an international-level fruit market at Koheda, calling it a major boost for farmers and traders. As a mark of gratitude, Gaddi Annaram Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Chiluka Madhusudhan Reddy, along with traders and farmers, anointed a portrait of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with fruit juices.

The delegation later met Ibrahimpatnam MLA Mal Reddy Ranga Reddy to convey their thanks. Madhusudhan Reddy said 239 acres in Survey No 167 at Koheda had been officially allocated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to farmers. He alleged that negligence by the previous regime had caused losses to farmers and traders.

Describing Congress as a farmer-friendly government, he thanked Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and other leaders for their support.