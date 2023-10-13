Live
- Hezbollah claims responsibility for firing at Israeli army positions
- Youth stabbed to death in Delhi, 4 arrested
- Delhi CM residence row: SC dismisses plea by 6 PWD officials, asks them to approach CAT
- Supreme Court issues notice on Mukhtar Ansari’s plea against conviction under Gangster Act
- Middle East crisis, fragmented supply chains remain major concerns for emerging markets: Finance Minister
- RBI slaps fines on Union Bank of India, RBL Bank for breach of rules
- IAF chief reviews Eastern Air Command's operational preparedness
- Model G20 at IIT Hyderabad concludes Recognizing 7 Winners from PAN India
- Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for Second Quarter FY 2023-24 on Friday, October 20, 2023
- Crypto roadmap to include monitoring, implementation of regulatory aspects during next G20 presidency: Sitharaman
Just In
Tata Motors to rake in Rs 1,613.7 crore by selling 9.9% stake to TPG Rise, Ratan Tata Endowment
Automobile major Tata Motors Ltd on Friday said it will sell its 9 per cent stake in Tata Technologies Ltd to TPG Rise Climate for Rs.1,467 crore
Chennai: Automobile major Tata Motors Ltd on Friday said it will sell its 9 per cent stake in Tata Technologies Ltd to TPG Rise Climate for Rs.1,467 crore
It also said it will sell 0.9 per cent stake in Tata Technologies to Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation for Rs 146.7 crore.
In sum, Tata Motors will be raking in Rs.1,613.7 crore from these two transactions with its subsidiary Rs 4,414.18 crore turnover Tata Technologies' equity valued at Rs.16,300 crore.
In a regulatory filing, Tata Motors said that share purchase agreements with TPG Rise Climate and Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation have been inked.
According to Tata Motors the transaction to be completed by October 27 or such other date as may be mutually extended by the parties.
Tata Technologies is a global engineering services company offering product development and digital solutions to global original equipment manufacturers. The company has deep domain expertise in the automotive industry and leverages this expertise to serve clients in adjacent industries, such as in aerospace, transportation, and construction heavy machinery.
TPG Rise Climate is the dedicated climate investing arm of TPG’s $18 billion global impact investing platform. The fund focuses on five climate sub-sectors: energy transition, green mobility, sustainable fuels, sustainable molecules, and carbon solutions.
TPG Rise Climate had earlier invested $1 billion in Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and is a strategic partner in Tata Motor’s journey to create a market-shaping electric passenger mobility business in India.