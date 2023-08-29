Live
- 5 Fun Prank Gifts to Give Your Sibling this Raksha Bandhan
- Cauvery Water Sharing Row: Distress Formula is Necessary, Says MB Patil
- aha Set to Launch Biggest Ever Family Game Show - 'Family Dhamaka' Hosted by Vishwak Sen on September 8th!
- HMDA generates over Rs 700 cr from Mokila e-Auction Phase-II fetches Rs 595 cr
- CavinKare’s Buds and Berries Rolls Out Heartwarming Digital Campaign for Raksha Bandhan with an Unconventional Twist
- President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Raksha Bandhan
- Chandni Chowk traders plan to hire translators, guides for foreign visitors during G20 summit
- Ektaa R Kapoor to receive Directorate Award at 2023 International Emmys ceremony
- Delhi BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal government of taking credit for G20 preparations work in city
- BWF World Rankings: Prannoy soars to career-best sixth position, Sindhu moves to 14th
Just In
Tata Power arm to set up 4.4 MW solar project for ANANG Group
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with automotive components maker ANAND Group to set up a captive 4.4 MW solar project.
New Delhi: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with automotive components maker ANAND Group to set up a captive 4.4 MW solar project.
In a statement, the Tata Power arm said it will facilitate the generation of 10 million units of clean energy and eliminate 5,500 tonnes of carbon emissions annually as part of the agreement. TPREL has signed a power delivery agreement (PDA) for 4.4 MW AC with the ANAND Group, it said. "This group captive project highlights our commitment to support the automotive industry in becoming more sustainable and environmentally focussed," Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited CEO Ashish Khanna said.
Previously, Tata Power and the ANAND Group collaborated for a 10.1-MW Solar PV park power project, located in Maharashtra. TPREL's total renewables capacity is at 7,787 MW including 3,655 MW projects under various stages of implementation. It has an operational capacity of 4,132 MW, which includes 3,139 MW solar and 993 MW wind.