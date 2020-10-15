TCS to recruit 10,000 staff in the US by 2022 to support growth

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, on Wednesday it has seen a surge in demand for its services and expects to recruit 10,000 individuals in the US by 2022. The Mumbai-based company has hired over 21,500 employees in the past five years in the US.

"TCS has been among the top two US recruiters of IT services talent, hiring more than 21,500 employees in the past five years alone. With technology emerging as central to US enterprises' ability to respond and recover from the pandemic, TCS has seen a surge in demand for its services," the software firm said in a statement. It also added, "To support this growth, it expects to recruit an additional 10,000 individuals in the U.S. by 2022."

Over the past few years, Indian IT firms have significantly increased hiring in the US and other international markets as these countries have taken steps to tighten their work visa regimes. TCS' consolidated headcount stood at 4,53,540 as of September 30, 2020, with a diverse workforce comprising 147 nationalities.

The company clocked 4.1 per cent sequential growth in revenue to USD 2.7 billion in the September 2020 quarter from the North America market – accounting for about half of the quarter's topline.

TCS has been selected as a Superbrand in the US-based on the strength of its brand reputation across channels, business performance, industry-leading job creation, scale of employee training and development, and dedication to nationwide corporate social responsibility initiatives.

"Our sustained investments in local talent development and in creating co-innovation ecosystems and infrastructure have significantly enhanced our brand and made us the preferred partner for leading US corporations in their growth and transformation journeys," TCS Chairman of North America Surya Kant said. "Furthermore, our flagship STEM programs and marathon sponsorships demonstrate our commitment to building equitable pathways to education and improved health for those in disadvantaged communities."

Superbrands, an independent arbiter of branding, evaluated companies in the US across more than 90 industries, and TCS was one of 35 brands accorded the US Superbrands status, alongside Amazon and Google in the technology sector, the statement said.

"This year has become a historic challenge for brands. It has also allowed them to transform and shift away from their competition by showing true brand responsibility. Superbrands recognizes these outstanding brands and the stories behind their success, while also paying tribute to the teams who have gone above and beyond to ensure excellence," said Stephen Smith, President of Superbrands Ltd.

TCS said it has invested in its TCS Pace Port co-innovation and advanced research centre at the Cornell Tech campus in New York and similar Pace Ports will be launched in 2021 in TCS Hall on the campus of Carnegie Mellon University and at other locations across the country.

The IT services major has also been investing in local communities across the US, focusing on education and wellness. In 2019, more than 18,500 of its US employees volunteered for TCS' flagship education platforms, it added.

It said, TCS go IT focuses on design thinking, problem-solving and career readiness, and has engaged more than 30,000 students across the country since 2009. It has partnered with Discovery Education for the Ignite My Future in School (IMFIS) program, a pioneering, trans-disciplinary approach for K-12 education, embedding computational thinking into core subjects. IMFIS has so far empowered almost 12,000 teachers and 675,000 students.

The Superbrands business accolade follows the more than 30 awards TCS received in the US over the past year, such as being named as one of the Fortune Best Big Companies to Work For in 2020 and among America's Civic 50. TCS was also named as one of the Top 100 US brands for the sixth consecutive year and as a Top 15 brand in New York State, with a brand valuation of $12.5 billion