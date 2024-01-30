TechCrunch lays off several employees, including managing editors

New Delhi : US-based news website focused on high-tech and startup companies TechCrunch has laid off several employees, including managing editors.

Matt Burns, who had been with the company since 2008 and was the managing editor since 2017, has also been laid off along with a handful of operations, business and editorial staff.

He confirmed the news on X. "Personal news: I was laid off at TechCrunch today along with a handful of Ops, Biz and editorial folks. All the best. TechCrunch has been my home since 2008. I grew up at TC. I travelled the world with TC," Burns wrote on X on Monday.

In another post, Burns mentioned other employees who lost their jobs. Managing editor Darrell Etherington was laid off along with internet culture reporter Morgan Sung and climate reporter Harri Weber.



"Laid off from @TechCrunch, the website I built over the past decade with the help of many wonderful humans, including @jordanrcrook, @panzer, @alexia, and @mjburnsy to name just a few," Etherington posted on X.



Catherine Shu, a Taiwanese American writer for TechCrunch who had been with the company for 12 years, also confirmed her layoff.



"Along with these amazing coworkers, I was also laid off after 12 years at @TechCrunch. I am looking for jobs I can do in Taipei, or remotely. I’m available for journalism and PR/comms work," she wrote.



However, the total number of employees who were let go is not confirmed yet. Last week, the Los Angeles Times announced that at least 115 reporters would be let go, roughly 20 per cent of its staff.

NBC News also announced layoffs earlier this month, with 50 to 100 employees being let go across the division. In 2023, Vice Media laid off more than 100 employees as part of restructuring its global organisations, along with shutting down its Vice News Tonight broadcast.

Several media outlets, like ABC News, NPR, Vox Media, CNN, The Washington Post, Business Insider and others have also laid off staff members last year. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, an outplacement firm that tracks employment figures, more than 20,000 media jobs were eliminated last year.