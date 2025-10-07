Technical glitch hits Zerodha users

New Delhi: Stock trading platform Zerodha faced a major outage, leaving thousands of users unable to trade. According to Downdetector, 88 per cent of complaints were related to trading issues, while 13 per cent pertained to the website.

The platform experienced a sudden surge in problem reports, which Downdetector flags when incidents exceed typical volume for that time of day.

Users quickly took to social media platform X to voice their frustration.

Amid the chaos, one user wrote on X, “Zerodha was down today, and I lost money because of their error. This glitch is happening way too often, and it feels like the team has zero responsibility. Losing money due to their negligence is unacceptable.”