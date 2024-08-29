Techno Paints plans new centres in metros

Hyderabad: Techno Paints, a leading company in paints industry from Hyderabad, is gearing up to open new, state-of-the-art experience centres in all metro cities across India within a year to showcase its Italian finishes and luxury paints under Richwaves brand, said Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Techno Paints. The company inaugurated its first experience centre in Hyderabad on Wednesday. “We are the only Indian company that manufactures Italian finishes and luxury paints.



We established an exclusive plant at Kukatpally, Hyderabad for manufacturing these paints. We offer these products at affordable prices without compromising on quality. A robust Research & Development (R&D) team and expert painters is our strength,” Srinivas Reddy told the media after the inauguration of the first Experience Centre. Techno Paints floated Richwaves, a subsidiary, for the Italian finishes and luxury paints. “We showcase all our products at every experience centre starting with the just now opened Hyderabad Centre,” he said.

Techno Paints’ first experience centre was inaugurated in Hitech City by AllaAyodhya Rami Reddy, Chairman, Ramky Group in the presence of C Shekar Reddy, National Vice Chairman, CII-Indian Green Building Council, GRam Reddy, Secretary - Credai National and others.