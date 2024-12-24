Technological Advancements: The Way Forward, Say Tollywood Celebrities

Hyderabad: The world of business is undergoing rapid technological changes, and it's essential to keep pace with these advancements, opined Tollywood celebrities. The occasion was the launch of Manada Embroidery Machine Solutions TVC at Prasads Labs, Banjara Hills.

Tollywood senior actors Annapoornamma, Kavitha, ad film director Yamuna Kishore, television actors Kaushik, Selva Raj and Gireesh unveiled the Manada Embroidery tvc . Speaking on the occasion, actress Kavitha said that every industry is undergoing technological transformations, and it's crucial to adapt to these changes.

Annapurna added that machines like Manada Embroidery, which offer various cutting and embroidery designs, save a significant amount of time. Actor Kaushik praised the TVC made by ad film maker Dr. Sudheer, featuring actress Aamani, saying it was excellent. Manada Embroidery MD Manoj and GM Tanuja, among others, presented awards to employees who demonstrated exceptional talent.