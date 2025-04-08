Telangana govt to team up with Singapore

Hyderabad: A delegation from Singapore, led by Consul General Edgar Pang, paid a courtesy visit to D Sridhar Babu, Telangana IT Minister, here at Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat on Monday. During the meeting, the minister reaffirmed the State’s readiness to collaborate with Singapore government in areas such as technology, skill development, and other sectors.

The minister outlined various initiatives being undertaken to position Telangana as a hub for emerging technologies. He urged the visiting delegation to make known among local industrialists the advantages Telangana has got to offer for setting up industries.

Minister Sridhar Babu shared details about the ‘Future City’ project and AI University that will be established within it. He emphasized the state’s commitment to equipping its youth with the skills required to seize employment opportunities in this sector. The minister informed that Telangana government has set a goal of training two lakh engineers in Artificial Intelligence (AI). He further mentioned that several international organisations have expressed interest in partnering in the Future City initiative.

Sridhar Babu elaborated on the steps being taken to promote industrial development across the State, stressing that the government is encouraging the establishment of industries beyond Hyderabad, particularly in cities like Warangal and Karimnagar. Consul Vaishnavi Vasudevan, First Secretary (Economic) Vivek Raghu Raman, and Denis Tam, Regional Director (India – South) of Enterprise Singapore, among others, were present during the meeting.