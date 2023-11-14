Live
- BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul; says his party will win 150 seats
- Kerala CM warns against forces who try to destroy cooperative sector to help big corporates
- Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
- Sharad Pawar: Sentiments of youth on Maratha quotas strong, can't be ignored
- On Children’s Day, teachers call for fight against misinformation on new-age tobacco devices to protect children
- Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Bihar's Jamui
- Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu
- IT engineer's plea for drain construction gets PMO's attention
- Threads to allow users to delete separate profiles from Instagram
- TTD governing body meeting ends, announces regulation of contract employees
Just In
Telecos dial $30-bn capex in Open RAN by 2030
Mobile operators are likely to invest more than $30 billion in open RAN networks globally by 2030, representing a CAGR of 24 per cent for the period, according to a latest report. Open RAN stands for open radio access network
New Delhi: Mobile operators are likely to invest more than $30 billion in open RAN networks globally by 2030, representing a CAGR of 24 per cent for the period, according to a latest report. Open RAN stands for open radio access network. An open RAN is made possible by a set of industry-wide standards that telecom suppliers can follow when producing related equipment.
Open RAN network investments have increased steadily in recent years, driven primarily by Greenfield network operators in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions, according to Counterpoint Research. However, following this period of rapid network build-outs, Greenfield operators are looking to lower capex in 2023 and 2024 and focus on network monetization. Some Tier-1 operators, notably Vodafone, have announced major plans recently to deploy open RAN, but most Brownfield network operators remain very cautious about additional investments in 5G infrastructure, particularly Open RAN, due to the uncertain macroeconomic climate.