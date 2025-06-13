Telugu Racer Makes History: Sai Deep Tops Two Categories in CRA 2025

California: The 2025 CRA Racing Championship, organized by the Championship Racing Association in North America, unfolded with intense excitement. However, it was the name of Telugu talent M. Sai Deep that resonated powerfully throughout the championship. Representing MSD Racing – North California team, this young racer clinched top positions in both the 400 GT and 400 Superbike categories.









Having already showcased remarkable skill and unbeatable racecraft across the first three rounds, Sai Deep secured a commanding lead well before the final three races. Speaking on the occasion, Sai Deep said, “This season feels like a dream. The competition has been fierce, but our team has worked incredibly hard. Leading two championships at this stage is truly an honor.” He expressed joy after securing his third consecutive podium finish.

As the CRA racing series nears its final stage, motorsports enthusiasts are eagerly watching to see if Sai Deep can maintain his double lead and etch his name in history. The final round of the championship is scheduled to take place from June 27 to 29 at Buttonwillow Raceway, California.

















Sai Deep also played a key role as co-founder and co-owner of *Mahi Racing Team India, alongside notable personalities such as M.S. Dhoni, Arun Pandey, Nagarjuna, Nandish, Amit, and Satya. Involved in the team’s operations, Sai Deep helped Mahi Racing make history by winning the **World Championship in 2013*, making it the first Indian team to achieve such a feat in motorsports history.

















In 2010, Sai Deep became the *first Indian to qualify for a MotoGP support race. Since then, he has participated in global racing events including **MotoGP, MotoAmerica, World SBK, and has collaborated with teams from **Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar Series, Malaysian GP Supercar Series, Asian GP, AMA Racing, and **World Superbike*.

With hands-on experience in international and national championship racing teams, Sai Deep has also been deeply involved in *global brand building* and possesses a profound understanding of *road racing. Trained in England and California, he has conducted track days at premier U.S. race circuits including **Laguna Seca, Infineon Raceway, Fontana, Willow Springs, Streets of Willows, Thunderhill Raceway, Reno-Fernley Raceway, and **Buttonwillow Raceway*.

Born in *Tirupati* and educated in *Hyderabad and Chennai*, Sai Deep’s journey began with riding on Indian streets as a child, and has now reached prestigious international racing tracks.

In the world of motorsports, Sai Deep has carved a reputation as a *skilled racer, a **visionary team owner, and a **passionate advocate for electric vehicles*.