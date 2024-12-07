TG govt targets Net Zero by 2047

Hyderabad:Telangana government will be formally announcing its plan to become Net Zero by 2047, at the World Economic Forum (WEF), scheduled to be held in January 2025 at Davos. This is followed by finalising the roadmap and implementing it in mid 2025, said Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana IT and Industries Secretary.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of a global climate action movement, Jayesh Ranjan told Bizz Buzz: “We have engaged United Nations agency United Nations Development Programme-UNDP, and a private firm called McKinsey. Both these organisations have similar experience in preparing roadmaps for other countries and States. In another six months we are likely to get the roadmap. But we are hoping that the Chief Minister will be able to make this announcement during the World Economic Forum at Davos in January, as many discussions focusing on climate change happen there.”

He further said that “after making this announcement at Davos, we will immediately thereafter complete the exercise of creating this roadmap, followed by which various agencies and stakeholders who have the responsibility will be asked to start implementing them.” Addressing the gathering, Ranjan had earlier said that ahead of the Prime Minister’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2070, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed for a roadmap to be laid down to achieve the net zero target by 2047, which will coincide with the country celerbating 100 years of Independence.