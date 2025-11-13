TG unveils first culinary tourism accelerator to empower women preneurs

Hyderabad: In a landmark initiative that blends culture, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the Government of Telangana today unveiled the Telangana Culinary Experiential Tourism Accelerator (TCETA) — India’s first accelerator dedicated to promoting culinary tourism as an economic and cultural growth driver.

The curtain raiser, presided over by Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (YAT&C) and CEO of SPEED, Government of Telangana, marked a major milestone in the state’s strategy to position itself as a global hub for food-based tourism and entrepreneurship.

“Aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Telangana aims to contribute at least 10 per cent to the national GDP over the next two decades. The Culinary Experiential Tourism Accelerator is a step toward that goal — fostering entrepreneurship, rural employment, and branded food experiences. We envision bringing together chefs, startups, farmers, storytellers, and investors under one umbrella to transform Telangana’s food heritage into a global engine for growth and pride,” said Ranjan.

The accelerator, spearheaded by The Culinary Lounge, brings together a diverse network of partners including the Government of Telangana, Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce & Trade (NICCT), Network of Indian Cultural Enterprises (NICEorg), and the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation. It aims to empower rural and women entrepreneurs, with applications opening on December 4, 2025, and the first cohort beginning in April 2026.