TGRERA aims to keep tabs on misleading realty promotion

Hyderabad: Ina significant step toward safeguarding homebuyers and ensuring greater transparency in property advertising, the Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). The partnership aims to monitor and curb misleading real estate advertisements, particularly across digital platforms, while strengthening consumer confidence in the state’s rapidly expanding housing market.

Under this collaboration, TGRERA and ASCI will jointly work to identify, monitor, and act against non-compliant or misleading real estate advertisements. ASCI will deploy its technology-driven systems to proactively detect questionable ads and escalate them to TGRERA for regulatory action, ensuring strict adherence to the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

“We are committed to safeguarding the rights and interests of homebuyers in Telangana,” said Dr. N. Satyanarayana, Chairman of TGRERA. “This MoU with ASCI will enable us to swiftly identify non-compliant advertisements and take timely action.

Transparent and truthful advertising is central to maintaining consumer trust in the housing sector, and this partnership represents a practical, technology-enabled defence for homebuyers.”

ASCI, which has successfully partnered with several regulators across sectors, brings proven expertise in digital ad monitoring and compliance tracking.

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) had signed a similar MoU with ASCI, resulting in the identification and escalation of numerous non-compliant property advertisements for action under RERA provisions.

“ASCI welcomes the opportunity to work with TGRERA,” said Manisha Kapoor, CEO of ASCI. “Our past collaborations with regulators have shown that when government bodies and ASCI work together, consumer protection outcomes are far more effective. We are confident that this partnership will significantly strengthen safeguards for Telangana’s homebuyers.”

Through this tie-up, TGRERA aims to minimize consumer harm, enhance accountability among builders and agents, and ensure truthful communication of project details. Misleading claims in property ads—often a source of confusion and financial loss for buyers—will now face prompt regulatory scrutiny.

By joining hands with ASCI, TGRERA is not only tightening oversight on real estate advertising but also reinforcing its mission to promote fairness, transparency, and trust in the state’s real estate ecosystem.

In essence, the alliance sets a new benchmark for responsible real estate advertising in India—where every homebuyer’s right to accurate information takes centre stage.

The MoU was formalised in the presence of TGRERA Chairman Dr. N. Satyanarayana, Members J. Laxmi Narayana and K. Srinivasa Rao, and senior officials Dr. D. Srinivas Reddy (Secretary), K. Gangadhar (Executive Director), D. Ravinder (Registrar), and Niranjan Rao (Administrative Officer). Representing ASCI were Ms. Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary-General, and Dr. Saheli Sinha, Director – Operations.