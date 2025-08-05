The Linux Foundation Marks 2025 Momentum of LF India with Expanding Ecosystem, Engaged Communities and AI-Fueled Innovation

One year after its inaugural launch at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India, LF India celebrates its first year of open source investment, engagement, and momentum across the Indian technology ecosystem. Joined by new foundations including AgStack , LF AI & Data , FinOps Foundation , FINOS , O3DE , and OpenInfra Foundation , LF India is now home to over a dozen active sub-foundations supporting vertical industries and horizontal technologies in the region - from cloud and security to blockchain, AI, and manufacturing.

LF India has played a critical role in supporting India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) mission, which is built on the principle of open, accessible, and interoperable systems. Supported by the first five foundations to join - CNCF , LF Decentralized Trust , LF Edge , LF Networking , and OpenSSF - LF India has helped to accelerate shared development across telecommunications, finance, blockchain, energy, cloud, and cybersecurity verticals. Today, this focus is expanding with new foundations into LF India, signalling momentum across global economic drivers including artificial intelligence, agriculture, and manufacturing.

“With a wealth of developer talent, investment in open source at the highest level of government and benefits of major economic impact, India is well positioned to be a leader in open source innovation,” said Arpit Joshipura, Head of LF India. “LF India exists to further this mission through strategic membership growth, upstream contributions and community activation.”

Since its launch in December 2024, LF India has:

Welcomed six new sub-foundations in 2025, including AgStack, LF AI & Data, FinOps Foundation, FINOS,O3DE, and OpenInfra Foundation.

Promoted and supported developer days and events, including webinars, meetups, and India’s first OpenSSF Community Day.

Enabled new India-led open source contributions across decentralized identity, secure finance, and digital trust through LF Decentralized Trust.

Supported rapid regional growth in Kubernetes and cloud-native adoption, reflected by 362 in-person meetups,188 virtual events, and 45 active CNCF chapters.

Innovated in the Telecommunication space with 5G and AI through IOS-MCN project as well as the LFN platinum Member Infosys contribution of cutting edge AI projects - Essedum and Salus to the Linux Foundation.

Participated in the publication of LF Decentralized Trust – India 2025 ebook and Webinar highlighting LF Decentralized Trust’s local members and India Regional Chapter: India’s leadership in decentralized technologies: Innovation, collaboration and real-world impact

Expanded education access with targeted training and sandbox labs designed to upskill India’s fast-growing developer community.

From Consumption to Contribution: A Call to Action

India now hosts over 17 million open source developers on GitHub , representing a 28% increase—the fastest globally. But while consumption of open source in India is booming, strategic influence and contribution remain uneven. Through investment in training and local events , and supporting India-specific priorities through upstream collaboration, LF India is bridging the gap between participation and leadership.