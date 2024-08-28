The Sleep Company announces India's largest mattress giveaway; to give around INR 1 Crore worth of mattress for free across four cities

Hyderabadis, get ready to claim your dream mattress at The Sleep Company (TSC) stores on 31st August 2024. The giveaway of 100 free mattresses worth around INR 25 lakhs will take place from 11AM to 1PM on a first-come, first-served basis. For a decade-long good night’s sleep all you need to do is reach the nearest TSC store in the locations mentioned here – Jubilee Hills, Kokapet, Kondapur and Karkhana in Hyderabad. This is as part of its massive giveaway wherein the company is offering around INR 1 Crore worth of free mattresses across major metros including Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi-NCR.

This makes it India’s first mattress brand to announce such a huge giveaway and is a testament to the leadership’s vision of helping India sleep better. TSC recently launched its 100th store in India and is delighted to celebrate this milestone with this offer, making it a unique opportunity for Hyderabadis to experience the unparalleled comfort and quality of its mattress.

India’s leading Comfort-Tech brand, The Sleep Company is one of the fastest D2C brands to reach the milestone of opening 100 COCO (Company-Owned, Company Operated) stores in just two years of marking its foray into offline retail business. The company opened its first store in Bengaluru in June 2022.

The Sleep Company Cofounder, Priyanka Salot said, “We are thrilled to celebrate the 100th store milestone by giving away 400 free mattresses across India in our mission to help the people sleep better. In addition to Hyderabad, the giveaway will take place across Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. In the first phase, we conducted a similar giveaway in Bengaluru, making this India’s largest mattress giveaway worth INR 1.25 crores. We are incredibly grateful to our customers, who have played an instrumental role in our growth journey, and this is a true reflection of the strong bond we share with them. People across the key metros, including in Hyderabad, are often faced with sleep deprivation issues due to their busy and hectic lifestyles. Through this initiative, we want to provide people with an opportunity to take home our patented SmartGRID mattress and have out-of-the-world sleeping experience for over a decade.’’

Ripal Chopda, Chief Marketing Officer of The Sleep Company added, “This giveaway is our way of thanking Hyderabadis for their trust and loyalty, and we look forward to catering to more customers in the years to come. With the innovative and patented SmartGRID technology, our mattress provides deep and undisturbed sleep to individuals. Our omnichannel expansion across the country is to offer a superior and delightful experience to our customers and redefine the way people sleep and sit.”

The Sleep Company is Asia's first and only provider of SmartGRID technology, revolutionizing sleeping and sitting solutions. As one of the country’s fastest growing brands, it is at the forefront of reshaping both the D2C as well as the omnichannel landscape in the mattress industry. Founded in 2019 by Priyanka and Harshil Salot, the company stands true to its commitment of offering customers the best sleeping experience. In just 4.5 years since inception, The Sleep Company has achieved a significant milestone of achieving INR 500 ARR in FY24 and is well positioned to touch the INR 1000 crore mark in the next 2-3 years.

The Sleep Company offers a wide range of products, including smart recliner beds, pillows, office chairs, & recliner sofas. We encourage all Hyderabadis to visit the designated locations early to secure their chance to win a free mattress.

Locate the designated store here: https://thesleepcompany.in/pages/our-store