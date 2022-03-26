This is how realtors can succeed by tapping into leadership potential

Hyderabad: Gummi Ram Reddy, Chairman & MD, Ark Group, and National Vice President, Credai, who delivered keynote at Realty 2.0 Conference in Dubai, UAE, recently, said that having a vision statement and tapping into once's leadership potential is key to succeed in the real estate sector.

Speaking at the conference on the topic of "executing your leadership as a realtor", he said that having a 'vision' is essential to be successful in life.And there must be some motivating factor while setting once's goal. For example, "the motivating factor for Ark's vision is to achieve a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore (650 million) by 2030", he said.

"The four key elements of any vision are timeline, end goal, team and foreseeing challenges. For instance my timeline is 2030& my end goal is to achieve a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore. We are trying to build a right team by following right hiring process. Forecasting challenges will make a lot of difference in fighting risks," he added.

According to Reddy, any company should have a clear vision and purpose to succeed. "Any company must ask the following questions,are they looking for a best place to work?Are they on a mission to build best product?Working to achieve any awards & rewards?Are they working for community service, or their sole motto is to generate highest profit," he pointed out, explaining that these questions are needed to be answered to determine the goals of the company.

Talking about ways to achieve growth he says,trust, training and tracking are the three Ts of growth. "Unless you trust/believe in you it's difficult to reach the goal. Train yourself towards the goal. Keep track of what you have achieved and what else is left to be achieved. Tracking will help you check whether you are on right direction or not."

10 points mantra for success



Addressing the event,Reddyenumerated 10 points mantra for success. He says, if you want to be successful you should have positive thoughts and positive people around you. You must make a commitment to yourself to achieve a goal.Ignoring the important things will lead to urgency,so prepare things in advance to avoid urgency. Greatest coaches are the greatest critics- unless someone finds fault in you it is difficult to grow- always welcome critics. Reflection is the process of learning – learn from your past mistakes. You need both skill and will to succeed.Direction is more important than time – you must know where you are going and what you are doing. Practice makes permanent – when you do good things it becomes part of your life. Good practices of organisation becomes permanent when we do them on regular basis.Casual attitude leads to casualty. Beat your own record, try to become something new.

Several leading speakers from around the world addressed the gathering. The other notable speakers at the conference include:Adam Price, Estates Director, Keller Williams, US; Adam El Khorazaty, Head of Cost Control, Infinity Towers, US; Ahmed Fathy, Chief Development Officer, IMKAN, Egypt; andAmeyaInderkumar Jain, Director, Kumar Properties, India.

The Realty 2.0 Conference is a global networking & learning platform for real estate and construction professionals. It is a place where real estate and construction professionals converge to fuel value creation in emerging markets.