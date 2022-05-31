This is how you can attract more customers to your website

Web design is an appealing field where one gets to hold the attention of a user purely through great design, content, and interface. On World Web Designer Day, here are a few tips and tricks to add some spark to your website and keep people coming back to visit your site:

New age technologies: The new protagonist

Consider using AR and VR filters in addition to traditional tools to make your website stand out from the rest. Imagine a user being able to experience the service or product offered rather than just a demonstration on the website. This will lure them to spend more time and experiment with your website! It will also give interactive touchpoints for your users and create new data points for you.

Automate to avoid missing maintenance

Time is money. Web designers must look for solutions to manage and monitor all their client sites in a single place, no matter where they're hosted. This can save them hours by automating routine maintenance tasks like backups, security, and updates. The Hub by GoDaddy Pro is a new and hassle-free solution that brings together all the GoDaddy Pro-specific tools, features, and benefits into a single easy-to-use dashboard. Custom-built for web designers and developers, it will help you build your business and efficiently deliver results for your clients.

Use white space effectively

On most websites, content spacing can create an illusion of negative space. Users perceive negative space negatively, and web designers need to ensure that their websites are adaptive to different formats, devices, and browsers. Web designers can also eliminate negative spaces by adding relevant audio-visual content. By correctly optimizing space on a website, you are also creating a memorable user experience.

Content remains king

Unique, high-quality, interesting, and relevant content contributes significantly to the success of companies on the Internet. Before taking any more steps in their search engine optimization plan, businesses should focus on creating exceptional content. The quality of the content you supply will determine your level of success in content marketing.

SEO is important

Search engine optimization (SEO) can help your website to gain organic traffic. Use relevant keywords and hashtags and add them seamlessly to your user interface and content so that they serve the purpose of both search engines as well as your users. Moreover, SEO helps boost the credibility of your website and provides a competitive edge by outranking the competition in search engine results and gaining market share.