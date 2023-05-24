Three Hyderabad firms in rich realtors list

Hyderabad: Three builders from Hyderabad are named in The Grohe-Hurun India Real Estate Rich List 2023 released on Tuesday. As per the report, Gavva Amarender Reddy & family from GAR Corporation stood in top 10th rank of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs in India with a wealth of Rs 15,000 crore. His wealth has increased 841 per cent in the past five years.

C Venkateswara Reddy & S Subramanyam Reddy of Aparna Constructions & Estates with a fortune of Rs 11,820 crore, and Rameshwar Rao Jupally& family of My Home Constructions with Rs 9,490 crore are the other two real estate developers in the list. While Venkateswara Reddy’s wealth rose 11 per cent at Rs 5,940 crore, Subramanyam Reddy’s fortune also grew 11 per cent to Rs 5,880 crore. Rameshwar Rao Jupally’s wealth increased 4 per cent over the previous year.

“G Amarender Reddy, founder and chairman of GAR Corporation, made their debut at the tenth position on the list. Currently, GAR Corpowns office parks exceeding 10 million sqft, and these projects have significantly transformed the corporate culture of Hyderabad,” the report said.

Ayodhya Rami Reddy of Ramky Infrastructure Ltd is the only real estate developer from Andhra Pradesh in the list with Rs 1,420 crore. Surendra Bommireddy and Suresh Bommireddy of Alliance Group/Urbanrise was also named in the list with wealth of Rs 1,300 crore each.