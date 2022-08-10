Titan Smart Labs launched in Hyderabad
Highlights
Tata Group firm Titan Company Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Titan Smart Labs' here, a dedicated engineering centre to create innovative and diversified products to meet evolving consumer demands.
Hyderabad: Tata Group firm Titan Company Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Titan Smart Labs' here, a dedicated engineering centre to create innovative and diversified products to meet evolving consumer demands.
Titan Smart Labs was inaugurated by Telangana IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan along with C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan, Suparna Mitra, CEO - Watches & Wearables, Titan, among others.
Speaking on the occasion, Suparna Mitra said, "Titan is stepping up rapidly with an ambitious vision to become the definitive leader in the smart wearable and hearable industry.
Next Story