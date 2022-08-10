Titan Smart Labs launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tata Group firm Titan Company Limited on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Titan Smart Labs' here, a dedicated engineering centre to create innovative and diversified products to meet evolving consumer demands.

Titan Smart Labs was inaugurated by Telangana IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan along with C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan, Suparna Mitra, CEO - Watches & Wearables, Titan, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Suparna Mitra said, "Titan is stepping up rapidly with an ambitious vision to become the definitive leader in the smart wearable and hearable industry.