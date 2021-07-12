Today is the last date to subscribe Sachin Bansal's Navi Nifty 50 Index fund

Navi is offering investors a chance to invest in the top 50 companies of India at the lowest cost as part of its latest fund offering. The NFO started on 3rd July 2021 and closes today (12th July 2021)

Why invest in Navi Nifty?

Investing in Nifty 50 gives you a higher chance of getting higher returns! 80% of actively managed funds investing in the top 100 companies of India gave lesser returns compared to Nifty 50 over the past year. Historical performance of Nifty 50 has shown that over a 7-year period, the chances that your money will grow is 100%. So, the best way to counter risk and build wealth is to stay invested for long!

Who should Invest?

Working professional who wants to invest in stocks but have never found the time to research and pick the right stocks. Have invested in stocks but have burnt fingers by selecting the wrong stocks.

How can I invest?

NFO is available on platforms like Groww, Zerodha etc.

This product is suitable for investors who are seeking

• Capital appreciation over the long term.

• investing in an actively managed portfolio predominantly consisting of Equity & equity related securities diversified over various sectors of large cap companies

• Degree of risk – VERY HIGH

Hans India Disclaimer: Investors should consult their financial advisers if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.