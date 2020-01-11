Today petrol, diesel price hiked in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 11

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel prices have recorded an upward trend at all metro cities on Saturday (January 11). Today, the petrol rate has increased by 5 paise and diesel 13 paise.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 80.82 per litre and diesel costs Rs 75.42 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have decreased in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati, Here the petrol rate hiked by 5 paise and reached Rs 80.34. Similarly, the rate of diesel also went up by 12 paise and sold at Rs 74.58. In Vijayawada, the petrol cost is Rs 79.98 and diesel is at Rs 74.24.

The petrol price in Delhi also increased by 5 paise and tagged at Rs 76.01 and diesel price strengthened by 12 paise and touched at Rs 69.17. In Mumbai, the petrol rate is Rs 81.30 and diesel sold at Rs 72.54.