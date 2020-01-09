Today petrol, diesel rates hiked in Hyderabad, other metro cities on January 9

Hyderabad: The domestic fuel prices have recorded an upward trend on Thursday (January 9). The petrol rate increased by 7 paise and diesel by 17 paise at all major metro cities across the country.

With this, the petrol rate in Hyderabad is Rs 80.61 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 75.17 per litre. On the other side, crude oil prices have again increased in the international market.

A similar situation exists in Amaravati, Here the petrol price has gone up by 7 paise and reached Rs 80.14 and diesel also rose by 15 paise and costs Rs 74.34. In Vijayawada, the petrol rate is Rs 79.77 and diesel sold at Rs 74.00.

Even in Delhi, the petrol price went up by 7 paise and tagged at Rs 75.81 and diesel also strengthened by 15 paise and marked at Rs 68.94. The petrol rate in Mumbai is Rs 81.40 and diesel sold at Rs 72.29.