Too Yumm! Signs Ananya Panday as the Face of K-Bomb, Launches QR-Led Noodle Campaign That’s Stirring Buzz

After a successful entry into the instant noodles category last year through K-Bomb, Too Yumm! quickly became a favourite among Korean noodle lovers. Taking a bold step to solidify its position in the premium noodles segment, the brand has now joined hands with youth icon Ananya Panday to further elevate its appeal. “Ananya’s vibrant personality and strong youth connect fit perfectly with Too Yumm! K-Bomb’s identity as a fun & tasty noodles brand. Her influence and relatability make her an ideal fit to drive brand appeal to modern, mindful consumers” said Yogesh Tewari, Chief Marketing Officer, Too Yumm! Simultaneously, its popular K-Bomb range along with the already hit flavours like Hot n Spicy & Tom Yum has expanded with three exciting new flavours Kimchi, Korean Chicken & Sichuan Pepper Corn. It has also launched an innovative OTG (On-The-Go) cup noodles pack, making the brand even more accessible and convenient for a wider, on-the-move audience.

The association kicks off with the high-energy content series ‘Slurp n Spill’, a rapid-fire style podcast where Ananya brings her signature sass, spontaneity, and snack obsession to the forefront. The campaign positions K-Bomb as the go-to snack for India’s youth – fiery, flavourful, and unapologetically bold. The campaign is designed to cut through ad fatigue with snackable, high-entertainment value content that resonates with Gen Z’s appetite for experiences over advertisements.

The campaign rollout also included high-impact QR code activations across key metros - Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata - that drive on-ground intrigue and direct consumers to engaging digital content. Eye-catching OOH installations with first of a kind Manga inspired designs added to the momentum, “Consumers today are increasingly averse to traditional advertising. To truly connect with them, brands need to offer something of value—whether it’s humor, entertainment, or insight. A celebrity podcast delivers on all fronts, seamlessly blending storytelling and star power. Our goal isn’t just for consumers to see our ad—it’s for them to enjoy the experience.” said Yogesh Tewari, Chief Marketing Officer, Too Yumm!

The campaign is amplified through a digital-first strategy, supported by culture platforms, Bollywood paparazzi pages, and meme communities, as well as Ananya’s active fan communities. The ‘Slurp n Spill’ podcast is now live on Too Yumm!’s official YouTube and social media channels. (Instagram Link 1, Link 2, Facebook)

This campaign also marks Too Yumm!’s strategy to stir up the noodles category, driven by evolving consumer needs. “Too Yumm! has earned its place as a trusted snack brand,” said Tewari. “K-Bomb is our answer to the growing demand for meals that are indulgent, flavorful, and satisfying. It’s a ramen bomb that doesn’t just fill you up, but fires up your taste buds.”