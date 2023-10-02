  • Menu
Top-5 firms see Rs 62,586-cr loss in mcap

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 most valued firms declined by Rs62,586.88 crore last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys taking the biggest hit, amid an overall bearish trends in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark fell 180.74 points or 0.27 per cent, and the Nifty declined 35.95 points or 0.18 per cent. The market valuation of TCS plunged Rs26,308.58 crore to Rs12,91,919.56 crore. Infosys witnessed an erosion of Rs25,296.43 crore from its valuation which was at Rs5,95,597.10 crore.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries fell by Rs5,108.05 crore to Rs15,87,553.37 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs3,865.08 crore to Rs5,79,373.96 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank dipped Rs2,008.74 crore to Rs11,57,145.86 crore. However, the mcap of Bajaj Finance jumped Rs20,413.41 crore to Rs4,73,186.41 crore.

