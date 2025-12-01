Top-7 cos gain Rs 96,200-cr mcap

Mumbai: Thecombined market value of seven out of the ten most highly valued Indian companies rose by Rs 96,200.95 crore last week, helped by an overall positive mood in the equity markets.

The broader indices also supported the gains, with the BSE Sensex climbing 474.75 points, or 0.55 per cent, during the week and touching a new all-time high of 86,055.86 on Thursday. Among the top gainers, Reliance Industries gained Rs 28,282.86 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 21,20,335.47 crore. Bajaj Finance added Rs 20,347.52 crore to its valuation, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 6,45,676.11 crore.

HDFC Bank reported an increase of Rs 13,611.11 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 15,48,743.67 crore. ICICI Bank also saw a strong rise of Rs 13,599.62 crore, lifting its market worth to Rs 9,92,725.97 crore. Hindustan Unilever added Rs 7,671.41 crore during the week, taking its valuation to Rs 5,79,644.16 crore. State Bank of India posted gains of Rs 6,415.28 crore to reach Rs 9,04,185.15 crore, while Infosys added Rs 6,273.15 crore, with its valuation now at Rs 6,47,961.98 crore.

On the losing side, Bharti Airtel recorded the sharpest decline, slipping by Rs 35,239.01 crore in market value. LIC’s valuation dropped by Rs 4,996.75 crore, and TCS saw an erosion of Rs 3,762.81 crore during the week. In the list of the ten most valued companies, HDFC Bank remained in second place overall, followed by Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.