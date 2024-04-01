Live
Top-7 scrips gain Rs 67,259.99-cr mcap
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms climbed Rs67,259.99 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 819.41 points or 1.12 per cent. Markets saw just three trading sessions last week, as they were closed on Monday for Holi and Good Friday on March 29. The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs45,262.59 crore to reach Rs20,14,010.63 crore. State Bank of India added Rs5,533.26 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs6,71,666.29 crore.
The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed Rs5,218.12 crore to Rs5,78,484.29 crore, and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs4,132.67 crore to Rs7,69,542.65 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank went up by Rs4,029.69 crore to Rs11,00,184.60 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs2,819.51 crore to Rs5,32,946.04 crore.
ITC added Rs264.15 crore, taking its mcap to Rs5,35,032.74 crore. However, the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs10,691.45 crore to Rs14,05,102.38 crore, and that of Infosys went lower by Rs4,163.13 crore to Rs6,22,117.38 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped by Rs3,817.18 crore to Rs6,95,038.48 crore.