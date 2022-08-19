Top builders partner with Reloy to improve home sales

Hyderabad: Top builders and developers partnered with Reloy, a real estate loyalty and referral sales solution provider to improve home sales in India. Reloy launches loyalty programmes and channel partner apps for various realty brands and are planning to launch a few more this quarter.

By harnessing Reloy's technology, real estate brands are not only serving all their customer's core needs but proactively going above and beyond with lifestyle benefits and now entering the era of digital amenities.

There is a large gap in meeting customer's aspirations and builders find it hard to keep up. Reloy addresses this issue and gives every customer a great home-buying experience. This has resulted in a significant increase in referral sales for various realty brands for over five years now.

With Reloy, every builder has an opportunity to get loyalty and referral sales at a faster rate through the ConnectRE App. It has been able to scale up referral sales growth from 6 per cent to 16 per cent for one of their clients in less than 10 months.

Apart from this, Reloy's WinnRE app is specifically created for brands to manage their channel partner network more efficiently, thereby streamlining processes and increasing productivity two-fold.

Akhil Saraf, Founder and CEO, Reloy, said: "We do everything in our power to make customers happier, by meeting their requirements. Senior citizens need different things from their homes as opposed to young couples. This is where we come in and work with builders."

"At Godrej Properties, we have always believed in doing our best to give our homeowners their little moments of joy. With this vision we launched our loyalty and referral program Godrej Ambassador for our homeowners," says Sarika Bedi, National Head - Loyalty & Referral Business, Godrej Properties Ltd.

"Reloy, with its digital engagement capabilities, was a perfect fit to collaborate for this programme. The team lead by Abhay and Akhil are passionate about the shared vision and are disrupting this space with innovative offerings," she adds.

Reloy has managed to win the trust of major real estate brands across all regions of India. Tier 1 real estate brands like Godrej Properties, K Raheja Corp, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Piramal Realty, Embassy Residential, Mahindra Lifespaces, Century Real Estate and Srijan Realty have partnered with Reloy in recent times with an aim to focus on customer delight and thereby increase referral sales. It is currently operational in 14 cities and has offices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore. It is planning to expand across various other cities in the coming months.