Toyota extends support to customers in flood-hit AP

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said it has come up with additional support measures for its affected customers in the cyclone impacted areas of Chennai and Andhra Pradesh.



TKM in association with its dealer partners has set-up special emergency helpline numbers and designated personnel for extending immediate assistance to customers in need.

In addition, Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Private Limited (TTIBI) is communicating essential information to customers regarding the precautions to be taken and guidelines for their vehicle handling during the flood situations.

Takashi Takamiya, vice president, Strategic Business Unit (South zone), Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said: “We are taking resolute measures to minimise any inconvenience to our customers, arising due to the flood situation. Apart from dedicated customer helpline services, affected car rescue operations are also being provided with the support of specially equipped Hilux vehicles.