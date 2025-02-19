Toyota Kirloskar Motor Opens Bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 - A Pinnacle of Power, Luxury, and Off-Road Dominance

Product Highlights:

· Completely-built unit (CBU), imported model from Japan, available in two distinct grades – ZX and GR-S

· Introducing New GR-S grade with GR Sport branding, equipped with an off-road-tuned suspension, featuring differential locks and improved shock absorbers to tackle extreme conditions with ease

· Built on Toyota’s TNGA-F Platform, delivering superior rigidity, agility, and off-road capability

· Latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) with Advanced Driver Assistance Features, ensuring best-in-class safety and convenience

· Bold and Muscular Design, with a striking grille, signature LED lighting, and a more aerodynamic silhouette

· Powered by a Twin-Turbo V6 Engine – Available in diesel, offering higher power output, improved efficiency, and a refined driving experience - Max. Output 227kW @ 66.6 s-1 (4000 rpm); Max. Torque 700 Nm @ 26.6~43.3 s-1 (1600 - 2600 rpm)

· 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, ensuring seamless acceleration and smooth power delivery

· Full-Time 4WD System, combined with Toyota’s AWD (All Wheel Drive) Integrated Management (AIM) for superior traction across all terrains

· Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) & Multi-Terrain Monitor, providing real-time assistance for navigating extreme conditions

· Expansive and Premium Cabin, adorned with high-quality leather, soft-touch materials, and exquisite craftsmanship

· 4-Zone Climate Control System, providing personalized cooling for all passengers

· New 31.24cm Touchscreen Infotainment System, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and an Advanced Navigation System

· Power-Adjustable Steering Column with Memory, ensuring personalized driving ergonomics

· Smart Entry System with Push-Button Start, for seamless convenience

· Toyota i-Connect Telematics, featuring real-time vehicle diagnostics and remote functions

· Head-Up Display (HUD), keeping critical driving information within the driver’s line of sight

· Exclusive Color Options – Precious White Pearl and Attitude Black, offering a bold and formal aesthetic that enhances the SUV’s commanding road presence

· The Land Cruiser 300 is priced Rs. 2,31,00,000 ex-showroom for ‘ZX Grade’ and Rs. 2,41,00,000 ex-showroom for ‘GR-S Grade’ (Prices will be same across the country, at ex-showroom level)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor today announced the commencement of bookings of the Land Cruiser 300, an icon of prestige, power, and rugged capability. Built upon a legacy of over 70 years, the Land Cruiser 300 is the ultimate expression of Toyota’s engineering excellence, designed to meet the expectations of luxury seekers and off-road enthusiasts.

Renowned for its unmatched reliability, commanding presence, and superior performance, the Land Cruiser 300 is the flagship SUV of Toyota’s global lineup. The latest iteration combines a revolutionary new platform, advanced powertrain, cutting-edge safety features, and opulent interiors, ensuring a seamless blend of luxury, strength, and off-road dominance.

A New Era of Performance with Enhanced Power and Off-Road Capabilities: The Land Cruiser 300 is available in two distinct grades – ZX and GR-S, powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine, offering improved efficiency, higher torque output and enhanced fuel economy compared to its predecessor. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission (AT), the SUV delivers seamless acceleration and optimized power delivery, making every drive an exhilarating experience. Designed to handle the toughest terrains, built on the TNGA-F platform with a ladder-frame makes the Land Cruiser 300 much lighter, yet stiffer with great agility. Toyota’s AWD Integrated Management (AIM) system works in real time to adapt to changing road conditions, ensuring superior stability and control. For off-road enthusiasts, the Multi-Terrain Select (MTS), and Multi-Terrain Monitor provide precise control and guidance when navigating through sand, mud, snow, or rocky landscapes. Additionally, the GR-S variant is equipped with an off-road-tuned suspension, featuring differential locks and improved shock absorbers to tackle extreme conditions with ease.

Expressing his views, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President – Sales- Service -Used Car Business of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, "The Land Cruiser 300 is the ultimate expression of strength, sophistication, and off-road prowess. Built on Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, this model offers enhanced driving experience with a powerful twin-turbo V6 engine, cutting-edge safety features, and a luxurious yet rugged design. Whether conquering extreme terrains or navigating city roads, this SUV ensures an unmatched blend of comfort, performance, and adventure, making it the perfect companion for those who demand excellence.

The model’s remarkable journey through time has earned it legendary status amongst our esteemed customers. We are confident that the Land Cruiser 300 will exceed our customer expectations, offering a perfect balance of the legacy it holds and the best of innovation, making it a true icon in the premium SUV segment."

A Commanding Presence with a Bold and Modern Exterior Design: The Land Cruiser 300 retains its signature muscular stance, redefined with a bolder grille, sculpted bumper, and sleeker yet more aggressive styling elements. Designed to make an impression on any terrain, the vehicle’s high ground clearance and meticulously engineered body structure reinforces its legendary go-anywhere capability. The LED headlamps with Adaptive High Beam System (AHS) adds to the model’s distinct road presence, ensuring superior visibility in all driving conditions. The GR-S variant, designed for extreme off-road enthusiasts, takes sportiness to a new level with black exterior accents, a more aggressive bumper, and exclusive GR badging, ensuring an even more striking road presence. The Land Cruiser 300 is available in two striking color options—Precious White Pearl, which shows a refined true pearl texture with high brightness achieved through precious processing and multi-layered base coat, and the Attitude Black, offering a bold and formal impression with premium black mica shining that enhances the SUV’s grand presence on the road.

Unparalleled Comfort and Luxury with a Sophisticated Interior: From the inside, the Land Cruiser 300 delivers an uncompromising level of comfort, space, and premium craftsmanship. The cabin is wrapped in high-quality leather upholstery, complemented by soft-touch materials and elegant trim finishes, creating a refined yet rugged atmosphere. The driver-focused cockpit, designed for convenience and accessibility, features an intuitive layout with a digital instrument cluster and an advanced infotainment system. The SUV offers 8-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function, ensuring a personalized driving experience. In the GR-S variant, the interior is accentuated with two options - GRS Black as well as Black and Dark Red upholstery, reinforcing its high-performance identity. On the either hand, ZX variant offers two sophisticated interior color options—Neutral Beige, exuding a warm and elegant ambiance, and Black, delivering a bold and modern aesthetic, ensuring a premium and personalized in-cabin experience. The spacious rear cabin provides ample legroom and an ultra-luxurious experience, making long journeys exceptionally comfortable. A Four-zone automatic climate control system ensures personalized temperature settings for every passenger, enhancing overall in-cabin comfort. Additionally, the sunroof further elevates the luxury quotient, allowing passengers to enjoy an open-sky experience at the touch of a button.

Uncompromised Safety with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0: Safety remains at the heart of Toyota’s philosophy, and the Land Cruiser 300 is no exception. It comes equipped with the latest Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (TSS 3.0) suite, which offers the best in driver assistance technology. The Pre-Collision System (PCS) ensures proactive collision avoidance, while the Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) help keep the vehicle in its intended lane. The Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) offers an effortless highway driving experience, automatically adjusting speed based on traffic conditions. The Adaptive High-Beam System (AHS) enables automated high/low beam operations and further allows enhanced nighttime visibility. For improved visibility and maneuverability, the 360-degree panoramic view monitor provides a bird’s-eye view of the surroundings, making parking and navigating tight spaces effortless. The Land Cruiser 300 also features 10 SRS airbags, offering comprehensive protection for all occupants. Additional safety features such as Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Assist Control, and a Rear Seat Reminder Function further enhances the passenger security, ensuring a safe and worry-free journey.

Advanced Technology and Seamless Connectivity for a Smarter Drive: The Land Cruiser 300 is equipped with state-of-the-art technology that enhances both connectivity and convenience. The new 31.24cm touchscreen infotainment system, integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, provides seamless smartphone connectivity and navigation. The JBL premium 14-speaker audio system offers an immersive sound experience, ensuring top-tier entertainment on every journey. The Toyota i-Connect Telematics system allows drivers to remotely access vehicle diagnostics, lock/unlock functions, and real-time tracking, ensuring complete peace of mind. The Head-Up Display (HUD) projects key vehicle information onto the windshield, keeping the driver’s focus on the road. Additionally, the wireless smartphone charging pad, rear entertainment system, and multiple USB charging ports ensure passengers stay connected and always entertained. These advanced features make the Land Cruiser 300 one of the most technologically sophisticated SUVs in its segment.

With its timeless allure and indomitable spirit, cherished by millions of passionate SUV customers across the globe, the Land Cruiser 300 continues to evolve while staying true to its roots of durability, reliability, and go-anywhere capability.

Bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 are now open, for the customers, across all Toyota dealerships in India.

Overall Features of Land Cruiser 300:

EXTERIOR FEATURES

LED Headlamps with Auto-Levelling and Headlamp Washers

Rear LED Combi Lamp

Front & Rear Sequential Turn Indicators

Front & Rear LED Fog Lamps

Outside Rearview Mirrors are Powered, Heated, Anti-Glare with Puddle Lamps

Illuminated Side Steps*

Sunroof with Jam Protection

With Roof Rails

Premium Body Coating with Rich Gloss

COMFORT & CONVENIENCE

Smooth Leather Upholstery

Front & Rear Seat Ventilation & Heating

Electronic Parking Brake

Large Cool Box

40:20:40 Split Rear Seat with Recline

5 Drive Mode + Customized Drive Modes

Front & Rear Defogger

Individual Adjustable Headrests

Convertible Rear Armrest with Cup Holder

Smart Entry System with Start/Stop Button

Hydraulic Power Steering [E-Tilt + Telescopic]

8 Way Power Adjustable Front Seats [Lumbar support for Driver Seat]

Head Up Display for Enhanced Visibility

Wireless Charger for Front Seats

Interior Rear View Mirror with Auto-Dimming Function

Power Back Door with Kick Sensor*

INTERIOR FEATURES

LED Door Courtesy Lamp

4 Zone Automatic Air Conditioning System

Green Laminated Acoustic Glass with Heat Shield

Illuminated Entry System

31.24 cm Audio System with 14N Speaker and Compatible with Apple CarPlay TM & Android Auto TM

Rear Seat Entertainment [Head Rest Mounted 2]

Leather Accented Gear Shift Knob

OFF - ROAD CAPABILITIES

Adaptive Variable Suspension

Rear torque-sensing Limited Slip Differential* and Differential with Front and Rear Differential Locks*

Other Features

Crawl Control



Downhill Assist Control



Hill-start Assist Control



Multi-Terrain Select



4-camera Multi-Terrain Monitor with Panoramic View Monitor



Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management



Active Traction Control

SAFETY & SECURITY

Toyota Safety Sense TM

Pre-Collision System (PCS)



Lane Departure Alert (LDA)



Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)



Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)



Adaptive High-beam System (AHS)

Anti-Theft System with Immobilizer + Siren + Intrude + Slant

3 Point ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor) Seat Belt [Pre-Tensioner + Load Limiter + Reminder]

2 Child Restraint System

10 SRS Airbags

360 Degree Panoramic View Monitor

Front & Rear Disc Brakes

Vehicle Stability Control [Multi Terrain System]

Speed Sensing Auto Door lock

Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock

One Touch Power Window with Jam Protector & Remote

Warning System with Speed, Door Ajar, Seat Belt, Light Remind, Key Remind, Tyre-Pressure

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

Safety Features

Anti-Skid Brake System



Vehicle Dynamic Management



Brake Assist



Crawl Control with Turn Assist



Downhill Assist Control



Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)



Tire Pressure Warning System

TOYOTA CONNECTED SERVICES

Toyota Connected Services with Toyota i-Connect App

Remote Air Conditioner Package

Stolen Vehicle Tracking

Automatic Collision Notification

SOS Emergency Call

* Features mentioned are grade specific