Toyota Kirloskar Motor Promotes Environmental Sustainability and Community Welfare Through 30th iCARE Event

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the successful completion of its 30th ‘I Community Action To Reach Everyone’ (iCARE) activity, an employee volunteering program, held at Irregowdana Lake in Bidadi. This event is in synergy with National Clean Up Day which is observed annually on 21st September. The clean & green drive around the Irregowdana lake saw active participation from around 200 volunteers, including TKM employees and their families, who came together to contribute to the cause of a cleaner and greener environment. National Clean Up Day is dedicated to raising environmental awareness and fostering community engagement in maintaining clean and sustainable public spaces.





In the event, the volunteers undertook a comprehensive clean-up of the lake area, collecting plastic and non-plastic waste from the surroundings. The initiative focused on enhancing the lake’s surroundings, reducing pollution, and safeguarding the local ecosystem. Alongside the clean-up efforts, participants also planted 300-350 mature saplings along the lake bund, enriching the biodiversity and contributing to a more sustainable future.





National Clean Up Day serves as a nationwide call to action, promoting environmental awareness and encouraging communities across India to come together to keep public spaces clean and sustainable. By organizing the lake cleanup and sapling plantation around this period, TKM reinforced its commitment to this important cause, fostering greater community involvement and emphasizing the importance of collective action in preserving natural resources. The event concluded with an experience-sharing session where volunteers reflected on their contributions and the importance of collective action in achieving environmental sustainability.



Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The iCARE initiative is our employee volunteering program and is a testament to our commitment to creating a positive impact in the communities we operate in. Through collective efforts in areas like environmental conservation, we are not just fostering a sense of responsibility among our employees and their families but also contributing to the well-being of society. Over the years, we have seen remarkable enthusiasm from the volunteers, who have contributed to impactful projects in education, skill development, disaster management, and environmental conservation. The success of the 30th iCARE event, in alignment with National Clean Up Day, reaffirms our belief that every small step towards sustainability can lead to meaningful improvements. We remain dedicated to empowering our workforce to engage in meaningful actions that resonate with our core values of respect for the planet and community development.”



Since its launch in 2017, the iCARE initiative has garnered tremendous participation, with over 2,490 employees involved in more than 29 diverse projects. These efforts encompass critical areas such as education, environmental conservation, road safety and skill development. This collective endeavour has not only provided enriching experiences for employees but also positively impacted the lives of over 64,000 community members. iCARE exemplifies TKM's commitment to empowering and inspiring its workforce to engage in meaningful actions that uplift communities and reflect their dedication to social responsibility.

