Trackon Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation and Growth in Logistics

Trackon, a leading name in India’s logistics sector, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, marking two decades of innovation, expansion, and operational excellence. Founded in 2004 by P K Anand, Trackon was inspired by a growing demand for efficient movement of small parcels and documents, a need that was often overlooked by traditional courier services focused on larger shipments.

Reflecting on the company’s inception, P K Anand noted, “We recognized a gap in the market for small parcel logistics and set out to create a service that would cater to this segment with unmatched efficiency. Our journey from a small office in Delhi to a nationwide network of over 300 offices is a testament to our commitment and the hard work of our team.”

Trackon’s growth has been marked by several significant milestones. Starting with just 44 employees, the company quickly established itself as a major player, shipping over 1,400 parcels a day and generating ₹5.15 crore in revenue within its first year. Today, Trackon processes 2+ lacs shipments daily and boasts a monthly revenue exceeding ₹40 crore, underscoring its consistent growth trajectory.

Over the past 20 years, Trackon has expanded its reach across India, with more than 300 offices nationwide. The company’s growth is attributed to its focus on customer service and operational efficiency, allowing it to diversify its offerings and penetrate new markets. Strategic partnerships, particularly in the mobile telecommunications sector, played a critical role in its early success. A key collaboration with Orange, a service partner of Vodafone, enabled Trackon to establish a strong presence in bill distribution, laying the foundation for its leadership in small parcel logistics.

One of Trackon’s most significant technological breakthroughs came in May 2010 with the launch of Prime Track, an express shipping service that delivers within one to two days. This service has provided clients with a competitive advantage, reducing inventory costs and enhancing operational efficiency.

Rajesh Kapase- CEO, Trackon said, “As Trackon embarks on its next phase of growth, the company’s vision is to lead the logistics sector through continued innovation and global expansion. The company plans to integrate cutting-edge technologies to enhance service delivery and customer experience, while also expanding its footprint internationally. Our goal is to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-evolving logistics landscape. We are excited to further strengthen our infrastructure, innovate with new technologies, and continue delivering reliable, efficient services to our clients.”